﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish wire rod prices in Iskenderun adjusted to offset currency fluctuations

One Iskenderun-based Turkish mill has increased its wire rod price by $10/mt to $810/mt ex-works today, November 25.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.