﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar export prices increase, demand sluggish

Turkish suppliers are mainly postponing fresh rebar deals as they are monitoring the raw material segment, while higher freight ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.