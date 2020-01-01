﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mills try to maintain their rebar export prices, Asia again active

Ex-Turkey rebar prices are currently available at $465-470/mt, unchanged over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.