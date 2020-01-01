﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mills seek to keep long steel export offers stable

Turkish mills have been trying to keep their long steel export prices stable, following the sharp increase seen over the week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.