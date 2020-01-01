﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish mill Icdas issues its domestic longs prices in US dollars

Today, January 8, Turkish mill Icdas has issued its longs prices in US dollars basis due to currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.