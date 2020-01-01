﻿
Turkish mill Icdas increases its wire rod prices by another $10/mt

Today, May 24, Turkish steel producer Icdas has increased its wire rod prices by TRY 120/mt ($10/mt) to TRY 8,330/mt ($840/mt) ex-works.

