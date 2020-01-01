﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish longs export prices firm amid strong scrap prices, full order books

Ex-Turkey long steel prices have risen this week in line with strong import scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.