﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish local wire rod prices mainly decrease slightly

Turkish local wire rod prices have mostly decreased by $5/mt in the Marmara and Izmir region as the week begins.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.