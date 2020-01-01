﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decrease once again

Today, May 27, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have decreased by another TRY 80-100/mt ($10-12/mt).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.