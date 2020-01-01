﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish billet market may revive by mid-February

The first week of January has been rather slow in terms of business activity in the billet market in Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.