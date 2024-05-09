Turkey’s billet imports down by 24.1 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 314,691 metric tons, up by 42.2 percent compared to February and down by 16.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $183.37 million, increasing by 41.3 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 17.8 percent year on year.
In the January-March period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 727,958 mt, down 24.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 23.3 percent to $442.07 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which sold 194,082 mt to Turkey. Russia was followed by Algeria with 125,076 mt and Saudi Arabia with 106,319 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January-March period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2023
|
January-March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2023
|
March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Russia
|
363,404
|
194,082
|
-46.6
|
152,828
|
94,073
|
-38.4
|
Algeria
|
222,812
|
125,076
|
-43.9
|
62,012
|
84,713
|
36.6
|
Saudi Arabia
|
11
|
106,319
|
>1000.0
|
2
|
54,831
|
>1000.0
|
Indonesia
|
-
|
103,359
|
-
|
-
|
43,630
|
-
|
Other countries
|
-
|
39,226
|
-
|
-
|
12,397
|
-
|
Malaysia
|
28,491
|
38,490
|
35.1
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Ukraine
|
54
|
30,678
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
Iran
|
43,180
|
26,828
|
-37.9
|
18,406
|
9,927
|
-46.1
|
Azerbaijan
|
24,945
|
19,448
|
-22.0
|
16,442
|
5,207
|
-68.3
|
Oman
|
170,363
|
15,657
|
-90.8
|
76,507
|
-
|
-
Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in January-March period this year are presented below: