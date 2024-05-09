Turkey’s billet imports down by 24.1 percent in January-March

Thursday, 09 May 2024 12:05:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 314,691 metric tons, up by 42.2 percent compared to February and down by 16.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $183.37 million, increasing by 41.3 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 17.8 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 727,958 mt, down 24.1 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 23.3 percent to $442.07 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which sold 194,082 mt to Turkey. Russia was followed by Algeria with 125,076 mt and Saudi Arabia with 106,319 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January-March period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 363,404 194,082 -46.6 152,828 94,073 -38.4 Algeria 222,812 125,076 -43.9 62,012 84,713 36.6 Saudi Arabia 11 106,319 >1000.0 2 54,831 >1000.0 Indonesia - 103,359 - - 43,630 - Other countries - 39,226 - - 12,397 - Malaysia 28,491 38,490 35.1 - 2 - Ukraine 54 30,678 >1000.0 - 11 - Iran 43,180 26,828 -37.9 18,406 9,927 -46.1 Azerbaijan 24,945 19,448 -22.0 16,442 5,207 -68.3 Oman 170,363 15,657 -90.8 76,507 - -

