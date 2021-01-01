﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir sells over 35,000 mt of rebar

Today, December 9, Turkey’s Kardemir, opened its rebar sales and then closed them after selling around 40,000 mt. The ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.