﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir closes its lira-based wire rod sales

Today, October 14, Turkish integrated mill Kardemir has closed its lira-based wire rod sales to avoid the risk of currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.