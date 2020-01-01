﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cuts longs prices sharply in local currency

Today, June 11, Turkish steel producer Icdas has decreased its local rebar price in the local currency by TRY 160/mt  to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.