﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Suppliers hike wire rod prices in Asia amid stronger China, higher costs

Average offer prices for ex-China wire rod have edged up compared to the previous week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.