﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

SE Asia buys position billet cargoes redirected from China at below $700/mt CFR

A number of deals for position cargoes originally planned for China have been reported as having been done to Southeast Asia. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.