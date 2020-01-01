﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

S. Arabia’s Hadeed rolls over longs prices for March

Even though the rally of raw material and steel prices is gaining momentum, long steel sellers in the GCC region have remained far more restrained.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.