﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar prices stable in Italy, some mills mull further increases

After increasing by almost €200/mt since early April, rebar prices have slowed down their uptrend in the Italian market in the past few weeks

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.