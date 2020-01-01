﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar prices stable in Italy, demand still weak

Domestic rebar prices have trended sideways in the Italian market in the past week, after decreasing in previous weeks.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.