﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar prices down further in Italian market

Rebar prices have decreased further in Italy in the past ten days, due to slow demand and lower scrap prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.