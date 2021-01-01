﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Longs prices in Bulgaria trend up after holiday period

Local Bulgarian longs prices have moved up by BGN 10-80/mt (€5-41/mt) over the past month.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.