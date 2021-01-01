﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Long steel prices firm in Italy despite slack demand

The situation has not changed much in the Italian domestic rebar market in the past ten days, especially in terms of prices. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.