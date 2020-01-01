﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Lebanon still reluctant to import rebar due to financial crisis

Steel business activity in Lebanon remains very subdued due to the economic and financial crisis, coupled with currency problems.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.