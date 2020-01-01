﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Italian rebar producers suspend sales, prices expected to increase further

Rebar prices increased further in the Italian market in the past week, with transaction prices increasing from €610/mt to €620-640/mt ex-works.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.