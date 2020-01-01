﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Italian domestic wire rod prices increase

After a few weeks of stability, wire rod prices have increased in the Italian market in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.