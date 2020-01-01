﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Iranian billet exporters achieve higher prices amid developments in China

Iran-based billet suppliers have continued to raise their export prices, aiming to gain as much advantage as possible from the booming demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.