﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Import rebar prices go up in Asia amid costlier scrap

Import rebar prices have moved up in Asia over the past week amid higher offers from Turkey, bolstered by costlier scrap and full export order books.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.