﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Hong Kong books more rebar cargoes

During the given week, 50,000-55,000 mt of ex-Turkey rebar has been sold at $478-480/mt CFR Hong Kong, actual weight, or slightly above.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
04 Sep 20 US import wire rod buyers watch domestic market for direction
04 Sep 20 Hong Kong books more rebar cargoes
04 Sep 20 Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region increase by $10/mt
04 Sep 20 Local Turkish rebar spot prices stable as week ends
04 Sep 20 Ex-CIS longs offers rise, demand still insufficient

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 4.7
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 2.8
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 2.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 1.12
HRC FOB China, $/mt 1.92
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.98
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Billets CFR Turkey 1.33
Billets FOB Black Sea 2.61
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.12
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 2.89
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 2.06
Turkish Scrap Index 0.38
China rebar export index 1.05
China wire rod domestic market index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.