﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: China rules the market with deal prices surging by $30/mt this week

China's import billet market has been in the spotlight in this week with plenty of deals done from different neighbouring and distant suppliers

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.