﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran billet prices rise gradually

Iran-based steel billet suppliers have been aiming to take full advantage of the recent acceleration of buying interest in China.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.