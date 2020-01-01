﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey wire rod sold at lower level to Europe

Turkish wire rod producers have been seeking to sell their products abroad amid low domestic demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.