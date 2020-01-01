﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Ex-CIS longs prices rise, demand decent

CIS-based long steel producers have followed the uptrend seen in the Turkish market and have increased their export offers ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.