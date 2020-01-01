﻿
English
Chinese traders start to offer billet short in SE Asia at below $700/mt CFR in SE Asia

Market sources have started to talk about Chinese traders’ position offers of billet at low levels - below $700/mt CFR to Southeast Asia.

