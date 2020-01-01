﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Bahrain’s Unirol increases domestic rebar price to $800/mt

Bahraini rebar producer Unirol has once again revised its domestic rebar price upwards, supported by the general uptrend seen in the market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.