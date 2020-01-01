﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

US import HDG prices spike from mid-November levels

Spot market prices within the US import coated steel markets have continued to rise, sources said, as

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.