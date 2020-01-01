﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

US HDG prices climb again after Memorial Day holiday

As in previous weeks, spot market prices for US domestic HDG and Galvalume have maintained their upward trajectory, and many ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.