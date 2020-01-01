﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Turkey’s CRC prices decline due to lack of demand

Domestic and export demand for Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) has been subdued lately as buyers aim to evaluate the current ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.