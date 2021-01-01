﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Slab prices in Asia have to follow fall in in HRC prices

Falling HRC prices in Asia, driven by the downtrend in China, have put significant pressure on slab prices in the region.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.