﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Mills’ ex-China HRC prices plunge after $170/mt local drop in past week

Ex-China HRC offer prices have continued their downtrend and the pace of their decline has increased as mills have dropped prices sharply.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.