﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Lower ex-India HRC prices result in export of 100,000 mt to Asia, Turkey

Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) exporters have faced multiple stiff challenges of weak prices and demand in key overseas markets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.