﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices surge for November, outlook for December good

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have increased, triggered by producers hiking base prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.