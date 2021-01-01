﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices stable, outlook negative due to rising import possibility

Indian local cold rolled coil (CRC) traded prices have remained stable during the past week amid the negative outlook.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.