﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC price uptrend takes pause, outlook strong

Local Indian CRC market took a pause during the past week with prices stable at around INR 45,500-46,000/mt ($611-615/mt) ex-works,

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
14 Sep 20 US import HDG trends generally stable
14 Sep 20 US Steel announces another flats price increase
14 Sep 20 Indian HRC exporters under pressure even despite reduced allocation
14 Sep 20 China’s pause in imports and weaker HRC weigh on slab market in Asia
14 Sep 20 Another increase in Turkish coated steel prices

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.7
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.83
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.6
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 3.33
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 1.46
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 1.19
HRC FOB Turkey 2.91
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -0.39
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 2.81
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index 2.92
China HRC export index 0
China CRC export index 1.65
Turkish HDG Index 5.31
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.