﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian rolling mills hike CRC prices to offset higher feedstock costs

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices of integrated steel mills have been maintained at last week’s levels after the previous hike.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.