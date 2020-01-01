﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters focus on Asian market as trade volumes to EU fall

Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) exporters maintained aggression in pushing up prices towards the $1,000/mt FOB mark over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.