﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exporters pull back discount sales, nudge prices up

Indian exporters of hot dip galvanized (HDG) coils have pulled back discount sales seen in earlier weeks and attempted to push up prices slightly.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.