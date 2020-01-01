﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exporters keep hiking prices amid steady demand from EU

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil export prices have continued to surge, gaining $10/mt week on week to $620-625/mt FOB.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.