﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exporters hike prices slightly, mainly amid rebound expectations, supported by China

Indian integrated steel mills have increased hot dip galvanized coil export prices to align them with recently hiked hot rolled coil (HRC) prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.