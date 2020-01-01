﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices under pressure amid weaker demand, cheaper HRC imports

Local Indian integrated steel mills have started resorting to discounting cold rolled coil (CRC) prices in order to keep volumes moving in the market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.