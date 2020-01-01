﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices supported by auto firms moving towards full capacity use

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have remained at higher levels amid a significant rise in trading activity and improved sentiments.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.